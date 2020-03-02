Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,473 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter worth $1,481,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VMware during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VMware by 54.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.14. The company had a trading volume of 121,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,362. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.00 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on VMware from to in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

