Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 16,431 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of Realogy worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realogy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realogy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Realogy stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.00. 226,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,382. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Realogy had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RLGY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.