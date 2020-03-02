Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 63,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.