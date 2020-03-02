Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,572 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.10. 2,364,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,584. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Cowen lifted their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.