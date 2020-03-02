Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 26,606 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,606 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.66. 53,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.37. Orange SA has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORAN shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

