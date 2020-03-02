Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,178 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,513 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 474.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,147,000 after buying an additional 1,005,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 444.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 642,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 747,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 390,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 31,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on NVT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. CL King began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

