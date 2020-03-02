NavCoin (NAV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $88,326.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0977 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, cfinex, Bittrex and Poloniex. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $88,326.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004204 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000617 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00038592 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,027,489 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, cfinex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

