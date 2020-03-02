Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Navistar International worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Navistar International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Navistar International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,367,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Navistar International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,595. Navistar International Corp has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

