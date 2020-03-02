NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 298.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of NCR worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in NCR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in NCR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NCR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NCR by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCR. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at $554,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.97. 93,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,061. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

