nDEX Market Cap Hits $3,445.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. nDEX has a market cap of $3,445.00 and $75.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.02851685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

