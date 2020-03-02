Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Tracey Horton Purchases 10,000 Shares

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) insider Tracey Horton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.68 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$16,800.00 ($11,914.89).

Shares of NEA stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting A$1.67 ($1.18). 6,642,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nearmap Ltd has a 12 month low of A$1.58 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of A$4.29 ($3.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$2.15 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.60. The stock has a market cap of $757.41 million and a P/E ratio of -23.86.

About Nearmap

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomapping services in Australia and the United States. The company offers PhotoMap, an online content provider that creates current and changing maps. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance, rail, property, roofing, and solar, as well as government industries.

