Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Hits $10.11 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00007347 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $290,428.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024279 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015907 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013362 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00019667 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005526 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,092,995 coins and its circulating supply is 15,500,141 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.