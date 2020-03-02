Nebula AI (NBAI) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $363,041.00 and $433.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00053054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00497004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.03 or 0.06416769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030256 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005618 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,892,135,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.