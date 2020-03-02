Nebulas Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $22.56 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004904 BTC on exchanges including Neraex, LBank, Gate.io and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00498139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $572.11 or 0.06461116 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00063573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030223 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011367 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,596,961 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Gate.io, LBank, BCEX, Neraex and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

