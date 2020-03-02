Needham & Company LLC Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target to $44.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 151.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. 40,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,877. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

