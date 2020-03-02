Neil England Acquires 30,000 Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) insider Neil England acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Neil England also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Neil England acquired 25,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($33,543.80).

Shares of AUGM opened at GBX 93.75 ($1.23) on Monday. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 116 ($1.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.76.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

