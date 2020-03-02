Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $20.81 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.49.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,054 shares of company stock worth $1,501,632 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

