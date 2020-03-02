Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 12,335 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 608,848 shares during the period. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,406,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,579,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,401,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,879,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,913,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

