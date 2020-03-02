Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 111,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.