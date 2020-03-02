Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,499 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 155.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $14.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.40. 11,757,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,733,432. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.78 and its 200-day moving average is $312.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

