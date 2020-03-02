Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,603 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of WFC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,211,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,351,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.