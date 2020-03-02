Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $29.37. 147,650,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,064,469. The company has a market cap of $256.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

