Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.44. 24,888,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,841,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $542.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,459 shares of company stock valued at $17,481,977. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

