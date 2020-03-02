Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,922,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,061,239. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $132.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.3368 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

