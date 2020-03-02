Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,098 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,643 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,265 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,797,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 419,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,876. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

