Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,862 shares during the period. Jentner Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,880,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,777,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.87. 7,828,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,500. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $82.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1534 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

