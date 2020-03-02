Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

MDYV traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.42. 194,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.43. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

