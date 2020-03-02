Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $16.49 on Monday, reaching $306.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,678,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,781. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

