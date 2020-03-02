Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $70.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,953.95. 6,739,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,583. The firm has a market cap of $972.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,986.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,834.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

