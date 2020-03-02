Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,664,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 472.2% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 233,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.39. 1,328,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,390. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.99. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $58.62.

