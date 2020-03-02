Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.5% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,351,000.

VYM stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,983,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,530. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

