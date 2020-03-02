Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.31.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,851,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,438. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52-week low of $106.68 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

