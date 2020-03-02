Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 751 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.92.

Shares of HD traded up $12.10 on Monday, reaching $229.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,147,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,997. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average of $227.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

