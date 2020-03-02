Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $4.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.67. The company had a trading volume of 146,905 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.62.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

