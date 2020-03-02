Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 64,851 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,851 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after buying an additional 745,810 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 641,815 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,033,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 236,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,471,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,695. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.