Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 8,699 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 1.1% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGV. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,111.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,296,000 after purchasing an additional 182,230 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,210,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth $18,640,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,652,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded up $8.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.40. 1,085,941 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.68.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

