Neo Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Neo has a total market capitalization of $839.57 million and $898.61 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.90 or 0.00134843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Livecoin and Bittrex.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.74 or 0.02772742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00223001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048517 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Gate.io, Bittrex, TDAX, Exrates, CoinEx, Tidebit, Cobinhood, Liquid, Bitfinex, Bibox, Huobi, Allcoin, LBank, BitMart, Coinnest, Kucoin, Bitbns, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Coinrail, DragonEX, BCEX, CoinEgg, BigONE, OKEx, CoinBene, COSS, Bitinka, Binance, Switcheo Network, Koinex, BitForex, Upbit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Livecoin and Ovis. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

