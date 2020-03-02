NeoGenomics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – First Analysis issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. First Analysis analyst R. Department anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. First Analysis has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 404.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,705,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,263 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,764,000 after acquiring an additional 705,037 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,489,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 694,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

