NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Position Lessened by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lessened its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,760,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,446 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S makes up about 10.6% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned approximately 0.42% of NESTLE S A/S worth $1,381,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter worth $230,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $102.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.93. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $114.87.

NSRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

