Nestree One Day Trading Volume Hits $501,501.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Nestree has a market cap of $1.57 million and $501,501.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Bibox. In the last week, Nestree has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041285 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00070962 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000809 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,845.16 or 1.00419280 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000973 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00068305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

