Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.66

News headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 0.66 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $369.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.81. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $392.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

