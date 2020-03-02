Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,178 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,701 shares in the company, valued at $589,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $94.82. 10,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,543. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

