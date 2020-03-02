Neuronetics Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Neuronetics in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.90 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 75,480 shares in the company, valued at $332,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

