New Gold Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.03.

NGD opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of New Gold by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 238.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

