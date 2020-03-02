New Providence Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 9th

New Providence Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 9th. New Providence Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 11th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of New Providence Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. New Providence Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Providence Acquisition by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000.

About New Providence Acquisition

New Providence Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

