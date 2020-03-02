New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Position Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.93% of New Senior Investment Group worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

NYSE SNR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $503.59 million, a P/E ratio of -598,000.00 and a beta of 0.99. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.