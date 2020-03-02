New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,403 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yeti were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 172,873 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,043,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 97,079 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Yeti by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 700,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 101,640 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yeti by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.80. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Yeti’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Yeti in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Yeti from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other Yeti news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $36,383,847.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,021,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

