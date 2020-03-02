New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Mobile Mini worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MINI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ MINI traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $39.95. 125,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,953. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. Mobile Mini Inc has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.90%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.