New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,908 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of S & T Bancorp worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $33.86. 3,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,081. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.72.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STBA. BidaskClub upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

