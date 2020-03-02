New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Hertz Global worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTZ. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HTZ traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 173,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.20.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hertz Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

